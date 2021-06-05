CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CEVA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $5,775,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -209.81, a P/E/G ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

