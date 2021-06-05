Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Cellectis stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $661.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.38. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

