Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Celestica by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

