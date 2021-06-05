CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) PT Raised to $13.50

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

