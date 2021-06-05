Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $3,017,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

