Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.14 million to $347.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $350.30 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 71,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.20 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $158,864 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

