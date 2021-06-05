Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$293.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$247.08.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$173.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$177.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$129.92 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 449.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.