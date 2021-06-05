CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.09 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,735 shares of company stock worth $8,726,111. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

