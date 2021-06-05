Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,074,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,806.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,584 shares of company stock worth $7,471,920. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 274,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.22.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

