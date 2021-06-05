Capstone Green Energy’s (CGRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.28.
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile
