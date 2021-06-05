Capstone Green Energy’s (CGRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.