Capital Power’s (CPX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

CPX stock opened at C$38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$26.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

