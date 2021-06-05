Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

CPXWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Capital Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.