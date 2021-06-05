Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.33.

TSE:WEED opened at C$29.29 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.64. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

