Canopy Growth Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CGC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

