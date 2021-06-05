Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$53.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,548.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

