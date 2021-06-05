Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

