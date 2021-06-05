Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $129.98.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.