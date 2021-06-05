Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,838 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,991,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,691,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWPH opened at $218.96 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.59.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

