Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Humana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $426.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

