Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $7,049,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.