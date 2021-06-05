BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $230,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

