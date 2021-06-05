BWS Financial Begins Coverage on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Equities researchers at BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GTX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

In other Garrett Motion news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

