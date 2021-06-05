BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

