Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,280.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 1213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.83 million and a PE ratio of 30.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

