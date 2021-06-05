Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 174,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

