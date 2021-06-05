Brokers Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ATA stock opened at C$30.73 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$32.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.80.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

