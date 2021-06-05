Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price at $142.50

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

WSPOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.95. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

