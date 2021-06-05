Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$40.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.78. 138,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.14.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0367984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

