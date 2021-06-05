Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $135.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. 219,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,029. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.