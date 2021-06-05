Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 1,047,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,832. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,774.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

