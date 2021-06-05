Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 1,047,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,774.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

