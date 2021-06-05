Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) PT at $10.75

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

