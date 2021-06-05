Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $66.08

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -53.70.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,026 shares of company stock worth $109,200,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

