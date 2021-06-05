Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,720 shares of company stock worth $3,039,164 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

