Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,837,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

