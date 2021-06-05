Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $996.73 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 684,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 119,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,934. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

