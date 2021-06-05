Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

