Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post $745.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.95 million and the lowest is $735.80 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,236.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 85,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $298.42. The stock had a trading volume of 872,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.63. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

