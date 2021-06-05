Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $477.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.79 million. Graco reported sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.