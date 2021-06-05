Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report sales of $41.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.40 million to $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $212.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

ESPR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

