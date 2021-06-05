Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.50). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $928.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

