Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

