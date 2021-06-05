Brokerages Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce $710.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $720.46 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 268.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.96. The stock had a trading volume of 413,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,086. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.20.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

