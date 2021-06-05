Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 670,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,824. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

