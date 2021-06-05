Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

