Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 652,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,639,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.