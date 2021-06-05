Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,623,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

