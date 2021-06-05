Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $25.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.00.
In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
