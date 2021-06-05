Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $25.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

