Britvic’s (BTVCY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

