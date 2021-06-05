Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $18.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,922 shares of company stock worth $5,517,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

